Daughter Of A Daily Wager Scored Perfect 600 In Tamil Nadu Class 12 Results

The Class 12th results were released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) yesterday on May 8. Although the board would not reveal the top scorers, S Nandini, a daily-wage worker's daughter, received a flawless score of 600. Nandini attends a government-sponsored school in the state's Dindigul district. Over 7.5 lakh of the approximately 8,03,385 students who registered for the TN 12th exams passed the test. This year, 94.03 percent of students passed the exam on average.



According to Nandini, her father has always pushed her to continue her education. Her success has delighted her family and the institution where she attended Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary institution. She affirmed that the Class XII results had been released and that she had received a score of 600/600.

She said her grandmother and instructors had helped her. She said that her father works for a daily wage, but he has never tried to stop her from studying. She has been inspired by his words that her education is her greatest asset.

Her mother works as a housewife, and her father, Saravanakumar, is a carpenter. Additionally, Nandini has a younger brother who is a sixth-grader. According to Saravanakumar, his daughter has been devoted to her education since a young age.

Meanwhile, girls fared better than boys in the board exams, with a higher pass rate of 96.38 percent. Male students had a pass rate of 91.45%. According to Career360, Virudhnagar had the highest district-level success rate with 97.85 percent, followed by Tiruppur and Permumbalur with 97.79 and 97.59 percent, respectively. According to pass rates by stream, 96.32 percent of pupils in the scientific stream passed the Class 12 exams, followed by 91.63 percent in the commerce stream, 81.89 percent in the arts stream, and 82.11 percent in the vocational stream.