Delimitation will increase seats even in Tamil Nadu, assures Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has sought to allay concerns raised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin over the proposed delimitation exercise in 2026, asserting that the process will lead to an increase in seats across all states, including Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to IANS, Rajnath Singh said, "I believe that delimitation should proceed as planned. If MK Stalin has any objections, he is free to raise them. The relevant authorities will deliberate on the matter, and the judiciary will have the final say."

"People should rest assured that, whether for the Legislative Assembly or the Lok Sabha, the number of seats will naturally increase after delimitation in every state. I firmly believe that Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala will also see an increase. The claim that only North India will benefit is not justified," he further told IANS.

Rajnath Singh’s remarks came a day after CM Stalin wrote to seven Chief Ministers, urging them to oppose the proposed delimitation exercise, which he termed a "blatant assault on federalism."

"We are forming a Joint Action Committee to ensure that our states are not silenced. Let us stand together -- not as separate political entities, but as protectors of our people's future," Stalin emphasized in his letter.

Earlier Stalin had described delimitation as a looming threat to the southern states. In a lighter vein, he has even suggested that Tamil Nadu’s residents have more children to counter the potential reduction in parliamentary seats.

He has often argued that southern states are being penalized for their success in population control and economic management. “We controlled our population, built our economy, and now they want to take our voice away?” he said at a recent public meeting.

At an all-party meeting held a few days ago, Stalin reiterated that Tamil Nadu must prepare for a major struggle to protect its rights and insisted that the upcoming delimitation should not be based on the 2011 Census.