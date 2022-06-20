E-Vehicle Owners To Get More Charging Stations In Tami Nadu

Owners of electric vehicles will soon have access to two additional charging stations, one at the Secretariat and the other at the DPI site in Nungambakkam. They would be distinguished by the fact that they will be totally solar powered and will be built up as model plants by the Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA).

After the required directives are passed, a TEDA official said the charging stations should be operational by the end of the year and would be set up at a cost of 1 crore, sponsored by Tamil Nadu Innovation Initiatives (TANII). The programme attempts to persuade private companies to use solar power to provide charging stations in public areas.

Apart from private automobiles, these two locations were chosen because they are frequented by many government vehicles. The official stated that this is a one-of-a-kind facility comparable to worldwide models established in nations such as Denmark, Germany, the United Arab Emirates, and the Asia Pacific area.

The TDA official added that the charging stations would contain a variety of charging guns, such as CCS 2 and ChadeMo, to accommodate a variety of e-vehicles. E-bikes and scooters can also be charged at these stations, which will have both slow and rapid chargers.

TEDA officials further added that eight Metro stations in the city, including Nandanam, Anna Nagar East, and Koyambedu, offer charging facilities for electric vehicles. TEDA has already installed a 25kW solar-powered charging station in front of the EVK Sampath building, which houses its office on the DPI campus. It is the state's first and only solar-powered charging station. The proposed charging station would be located on the same campus but at a different location.