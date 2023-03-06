Fever Cases In Tamil Nadu Have Increased Due To Influenza Virus

The State Public Health Laboratory study reveals a connection between influenza subtype A(H3N2) and other subtypes and an increase in fever cases in the state. The analysis agrees with research done elsewhere in the nation. In January, the number of fever cases typically declines.

Children are more susceptible than adults, according to Dr. S Chandrasekar, Professor of Medicine at Govt Stanley Medical College, and symptoms including fever, sore throat, body aches, fatigue, and coughing continue for at least three weeks.

According to Dr. Janani Sankar, deputy medical director of Kanchi Kamakoti Child Trust Hospital, around 100 instances of fever are brought into the hospital each day. Yet, the majority of these cases are minor, and kids usually recover in a few days. Over 50 samples with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms were analysed by the State Public Health Laboratory in February, and results showed that Influenza A Virus was the most prevalent respiratory pathogen, followed by respiratory syncytial virus and adenoviruses.

Moreover, the population is being affected by the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) type A/B, which can also cause flu-like symptoms that are normally self-limiting. For adequate management of their symptoms, the DPH encouraged all patients with fever to visit nearby government primary health centres and other healthcare facilities in both rural and urban regions.

ILI cases were subjected to 21 respiratory virus tests by the State Public Health Laboratory. Of the ILI cases that were looked into, the respiratory syncytial virus A/B and influenza A each caused 50% of the cases.

Furthermore, on March 10, 1,000 fever medical camps would be held throughout the state, with 200 camps just in Chennai, according to announcement by TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian. Mobile medical units will be dispatched to screen people in locations where fever cases are more prevalent. To receive the best care for managing their fever, all fever patients are urged to attend nearby government primary health centres and other healthcare institutions in both rural and urban locations.