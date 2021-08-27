Final-Year Engineering Students In Tamil Nadu Will Be Taught Foreign Languages

On Thursday, state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi said that Tamil Nadu 's final-year engineering students will be taught foreign languages to improve their chances of research and work overseas.



He said from this year onwards, final-year students at government and aided engineering institutions would be taught German, Japanese, Chinese, Russian.

Since the debate in the Assembly on his department's request for grants came to a close, the minister stated that diploma courses in Tamil medium will be implemented in the following academic year in the civil and mechanical engineering streams, with the courses gradually expanding to other subjects.

He said women-friendly diploma and short-term certificate programs in interior decoration, office management and computer applications, web design, CAD, bio-medical electronics, and ECG would be launched as a strategy to improve women's enrolment and expand their work options.

The minister said that measures will be taken to allow students who have earned a diploma in commercial practise or a diploma in commercial and computer practise to lateral into B. Com (second year).

Meanwhile, several states have decided to reopen schools and universities with limited capacity amid predictions about a third wave of COVID-19. Early this year, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions began resuming; however, this was postponed until the second wave of COVID-19 hit the country. The School Education Department is also putting together a timetable such that the majority of the lessons are brief and do not cause students any discomfort.