First Case Of Omicron BA.4 Variant Reported In Tamil Nadu

After a youngster tested Covid-19 positive lately, Tamil Nadu reported its first incidence of Omicron BA.4 variation, and the health authorities on Saturday urged the public not to worry following the discovery of the new variant.

Ma Subramanian, the Tamil Nadu minister for health and family welfare paid a visit to a 19-year-old girl who had been diagnosed with the new variety on Friday. He stated that she had recovered and her condition is stable now.

Between January and May 2022, a total of 3,328 samples were submitted to 'Whole Genome Sequencing,' according to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, and 96 percent of the variants found were of Omicron.

Subramanian said that those that were exposed to her were unaffected. J Radhakrishnan, the Secretary of Health, and senior department officials paid her a visit on Friday night, and she was fine. She had been properly immunised. As a result, we urge members of the public to attend the vaccination camp scheduled for June 12 in order to protect themselves from any coronavirus variant.

The statement added that while BA.2 variant was widely reported, BA.1 variant of Omicron was also reported in some samples collected, reported Hindustan Times.

The bulk of Covid-19 cases recorded at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and Sri Sathya Medical College near here were a cluster of Covid-19 cases with the BA.2 variety, according to the report.

The teenager's family lived in a gated neighbourhood in Navalur, Chennai, on the famous Old Mahabalipuram Road. On May 4, the mother and daughter suffered moderate flu-like symptoms, and an RT-PCR test revealed that they were Covid-19 positive.

When the findings of the samples gathered from them were disclosed on Friday, the mother was found to have the BA.2 sub-lineage of the coronavirus variety, while the daughter had the BA.4 variant.

When seeing a block that was previously slated to be changed into a geriatric ward at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Subramanian stated the ward would be placed into service after public works officials examine the building's quality. He also cautioned that if any irregularities in the construction were discovered, the government will take action against those authorities.