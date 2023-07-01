Live
- Maha: Police suspect human error behind Buldhana crash
- Nokia renews patent license agreement with Apple, covering 5G and other technologies
- Food festival brings best of Asian cuisines under one roof
- HDFC Bank starts rebranding HDFC Ltd offices, branches after merger
- Kia domestic sales dip 19 pc to 19,391 units in Jun
- Kejriwal claims AAP govt's unique approach: buying pvt sector instead of selling govt sectors
- Accident furore: Sharad Pawar seeks expert survey of Mumbai-Nagpur expressway
- Varun Tej launches ‘Ma Oori Polimera-2’ teaser
- Tensions again flare up in Bhangar over Trinamool Congress-AISF clashes
- More K-dramas for Indian connoisseurs of Korean content now available on OTT
IMD predicts Heavy Rains for Tamil Nadu from Sunday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains from July 2 (tomorrow) onwards in Tamil Nadu.
Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains from July 2 (tomorrow) onwards in Tamil Nadu.
Strong westerly winds and an upper air circulation that is likely to develop may trigger a fresh spell of rains in the state, bringing down the maximum temperature.
Heavy rains are likely to lash Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, The Nilgiris, and Coimbatore, covering more districts from Monday onwards.
Kanniyakumari, Tiruvallur, Dindigul, Theni, Vellore and Chengalpattu districts are also likely to receive heavy rains.
Officials in the IMD told IANS that the state had a normal southwest monsoon this year and added that there are clear skies on the day and thunderstorms in the evening.
Many parts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, saw record rainfall.