IMD predicts isolated rain in some parts of TN till Sep 25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain in some parts of Tamil Nadu, including coastal areas and areas adjourning the Western Ghats.

The IMD also predicted that most parts of the state would experience subdued weather as South West Monsoon turned weak in the state. Weathermen said that there was no specific system that would lead to a large-scale rainfall in the state.

The wind flow, according to the IMD, was oriented towards the low-pressure area adjoining Odisha- West Bengal coasts and over the northwest Bay of Bengal. This, according to weather department officials, has led to a weak monsoon in Tamil Nadu during the week.

The state capital Chennai is likely to receive thunderstorms and lighting in the next few days and there is likelihood of light to moderate rains over the city.

The IMD said that the weather stations in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a maximum of nearly 34 degrees Celsius. The weather department officials said that variations in the speed of westerly winds led to isolated rains in some parts of the state.

It is to be noted that the state has to date received 46.1 cm of rainfall which is 62 per cent more than the average for the southwest monsoon. Weathermen also said that most parts of the state have received excess rainfall in Tamil Nadu except Kannniyakumari and Karaikal.

Interestingly Thoothukudi received a maximum temperature of 38.4 degree Celsius which was four degrees above the average while Karur Paramathi recorded 35.8 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above the average.