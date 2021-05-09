In first cabinet meet, Stalin bats for strict lockdown in Tamil Nadu

Chennai : Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, in his first cabinet meeting on Sunday, called upon ministers and officials to implement a strict lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Stalin advised his cabinet colleagues to camp in the districts allotted to them and to ensure execution of strict lockdown. The cabinet resolved that unless strict lockdown is not implemented in the state from May 10 to May 24, the spread of the virus cannot be contained.



The Chief Minister also called upon the ministers to ensure that all patients arriving at district hospitals are treated without any delay. It was also decided to provide adequate food to healthcare workers and patients.



The cabinet also resolved to settle the shortage of oxygen which was plaguing the state government, ensure proper supply and to strictly monitor distribution so that there is no wastage of the gas. It also appealed to people to get vaccinated as early as possible and also resolved to spread awareness on vaccination.



To implement all Covid-related measures, the cabinet resolved to have a proper coordination of the departments concerned including health, revenue, police, urban and rural development. Stalin also directed all the ministers to ensure a coordination between various departments and to conduct review meetings for proper implementation of the government initiatives.



With the state government starting to sell Remdisivir to patients getting treated in private hospitals in Trichy, Salem, Madurai and Coimbatore, the cabinet resolved to monitor its sale as well as prevention of any black market sale of the drug.

