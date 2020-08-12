Jayalalithaa's nephew moves High Court to seek keys of Veda Nilayam

Seeking a stay on the move of the State government to convert Veda Nilayam, the ancestral home of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa into a memorial, her nephew, Deepak requested the Madras High Court to stop it and requested that the keys of his ancestral home, owned by his paternal grandmother and noted actress Sandhya, be handed over to him.

Deepak said that the house was bequeathed to the late CM by her mother and many important family events have taken place there. He added that his paternal aunt, Jayalalithaa, did not express any desire to convert her home as a memorial. In this regard, the State government too did not take into account any of the objections raised by him or his sister Deepa. Instead, it was keen on taking over the property for its own plans of a memorial, alleged Deepak.

The Dinamani report further points out the two-judge team comprising Vineet Kothari and Krishnan Ramaswamy have deferred a decision on the appeal till next week. They have also clubbed the earlier appeal of Deepa on the issue to come up with a joint decision.