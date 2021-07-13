Kamal Haasan asks Tamil Nadu to launch radio channel for education

Chennai: South Indian superstar and Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has called upon the Tamil Nadu government to launch a radio channel exclusively for education purposes, saying that this would reduce the time spent by children on screen as well as reduce the connectivity problems and smartphone issues they face.

The radio channel could be modelled in the lines of the exclusive television channel for education "Kalvi TV" and this could benefit the children in a big way, he said.

Citing the example of Karthikraja, a middle school teacher in Kattazhai panchayat in Cuddalore district, and his internet radio, www.kalviradio.com for the benefit of students, Kamal said that the teacher had begun this initiative to help students in rural areas who just have 2G connections.

He said that around 75 teachers have joined this mission on their own in love for their children and it has benefitted students from Class 1 to 8. Students required only 300MB data for attending the classes, he noted.

The actor said that the internet radio has attracted more than 3.2 lakh visitors and had functioned for more than 14,500 hours.