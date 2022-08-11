Locations In Coimbatore Smart City Are Available For Filming

As part of its efforts to increase revenue, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has decided to allow filming of TV shows and movies. On July 30, the council voted to approve a plan to increase revenue by permitting the production of films and television shows.



According to the plan, the cost per day of filming has been set at Rs. 75,000, and Rs. 200,000 should be put down as a deposit for movies. For TV series filming in smart city locations, 50% of the total cost should be paid.

According to organisers, fees for short films and wedding photography will shortly be disclosed. Several locations have been revitalised with parks, open public spaces, botanical gardens, and open zoological parks, as well as skywalks.

The fixed fee for shooting is Rs 75,000, which is higher than what Chennai Corporation charges. Rajaji Hall collects Rs. 10,000 for a movie shoot in Chennai, whereas Valluvar Kottam, Sims Park, Kodaikanal, and other locations each take in Rs. 5,000. Only half of this sum is obtained for the purpose of filming TV dramas. These are gathered for frequent shootings.

A senior CCMC official responded that filming would involve using large cranes and other equipment that could endanger the floating deck and tiled pavements in certain sites when asked why the cost of shootings was so high. If any damage occurs, CCMC will pay for it using the deposits and rentals.