Madras High Court Praised Tamil Nadu's Forest Department For Its Achievements

The Madras high court praised the Tamil Nadu forest department for its efforts in catching the Masingagudi maneater, code-named MDT23, alive a week after it was tranquillized and captured in the Nilgiris.



On Thursday, the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice P D Audikesavalu observed, It is heartening to notice that the authorities have filed a report to the effect that the tiger has been apprehended alive.

The government will now use experts to determine the animal's psychology and likely behaviour before deciding on a course of action, according to the court.

The justices made the remarks in response to a petition filed by People for Cattle in India (PFCI) asking the department to ensure that the animal is taken alive.

The tiger, which is recovering in the Mysuru zoo, is being treated, and its food intake has returned to normal, officials informed.

The spread of maggots can be halted by medications. However, the animal had to be anaesthetized in order to remove them.

The tiger isn't ready for this because it needs energy to tolerate anaesthesia. As a result, zoo director Ajith Kulkarni stated that the removal of maggots through sedation will be pursued at a later date. It is given antibiotics to help it mend its wounds.

Due to fighting with other tigers while attempting to create a territory, the cat sustained multiple injuries to its body. He went on to say that some of the wounds are infested with maggots.