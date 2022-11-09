Man Detained For Running Fake Bank In Chennai

A 44-year-old man was detained by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Greater Chennai Police on Saturday of last week for operating a fictitious bank in Chennai and other locations in Tamil Nadu, the police announced on Tuesday.

After receiving a report from the assistant general manager of the Reserve Bank of India, the police took action. The culprit, identified as Chandrabose by the police, allegedly cheated numerous people by operating a fictitious bank called the Rural and Agricultural Farmer's Cooperative Bank in nine locations throughout Tamil Nadu.

The defendants claimed that the bank was an RBI-authorized organisation while collecting unauthorised deposits from the general public ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

According to the authorities, Chandrabose had created phoney bank documents, debit cards, forms, etc. Additionally, he provided loan, fixed deposit, and recurring deposit services. The interest rates on the loans, however, were greater than those set by the RBI.