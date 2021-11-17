Man From Tamil Nadu Arrested For Murdering Three People With Cyanide-Laced Alcohol

Three wall painters were allegedly murdered by a 62-year-old man, N Rajasekar in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, by providing them alcohol mixed with cyanide. On Monday, the accused of Pappanaickenpalayam, was detained by the police.



The victims murdered by the ood man were identified as Muruganandam (57), of Mariamman Kovil Street, and the other two men murdered were friend of him, named S Sakthivel (61) and M Parthiban (31). The three of them worked as painters on the walls. According to the reports, it was known from the initial investigations which found that the 62-year-old arrestee, who is a silambam and kalari instructor, was having an affair with a woman. When Muruganandam tried to have a relationship with the same woman, the man cannot bear it and decided to get rid of him. On November 4, Rajasekar presented Muruganandam with cyanide-laced alcohol. Muruganandam and hisfriends died the next day after consuming the cyanide-laced alcohol. The three were initially thought to have died after consuming alcohol laced with thinner. The remains of the deceased were taken to a hospital for post-mortem investigation following the police filed a case under CrPC Section 174. Meanwhile, the booze bottle was taken to the forensic lab for investigation.

The presence of cyanide in the alcohol was confirmed by scientific tests after the post mortem and the alchol was tested. The officers then combed through the area's CCTV footage. Muruganandam and Rajasekar were observed walking together. Rajasekar was thereafter detained by the police. He admitted to carrying out the crime. He was charged with murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. This comes about a month after a man allegedly killed his ailing wife by injecting cyanide solution into her drip bottle while she was receiving treatment at a private hospital in Ankleshwar, Gujarat. According to sources, the crime was the result of a marital feud.