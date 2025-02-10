Murder of activist: TN environmentalists to hold statewide protests against illegal mining

Chennai: The Federation of Environmental Activists of Tamil Nadu has announced a series of agitations across the state, demanding protection for green activists who raise their voices against illegal mining activities.

The move comes in response to the alleged murder of K. Jagaber Ali, an environmental activist who had complained about large-scale illegal stone quarrying in the Thirumayam area.

Ali was run over by a tipper lorry on the Vengalur-K. Pallivasal road on January 17.

So far, five people have been arrested in connection with the case, which is currently being investigated by the Crime Branch.

Ali’s death has sent shockwaves through the environmental activist community, many of whom now fear for their lives due to threats from illegal miners.

In response, activists have urged the Tamil Nadu government to take over all stone quarries in the state, arguing that such a move could generate at least ₹1 lakh crore in revenue.

Currently, the state’s annual mining revenue stands at only ₹1,835 crore, according to government data.

It is estimated that 12,000 stone quarries are operating in Tamil Nadu, with legal permission to mine up to 60 feet deep.

Following Ali’s death, the Federation of Environmental Activists met with his family and demanded a compensation of ₹1 crore for them.

The activists have also planned a protest in Thirumayam on February 16, urging the Pudukkottai district administration to take stringent action against illegal stone quarries in the area.

N. Shanmugham, coordinator of the movement against illegal stone quarrying, told media persons that activists would visit the site where Ali was killed and inspect the quarry.

A report based on their findings will be submitted to the government for further action.

Shanmugham emphasised that activists put their lives at risk to protect the environment and alert officials, but government authorities often fail to take timely action. He added that protests would continue with the hope of making the authorities listen.

It is worth noting that on September 19, 2024, the Federation of Environmental Activists staged a protest in Chennai, criticising the inaction of the State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA).

To tackle illegal mining, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented drone technology, a mining surveillance system, and an online mineral management system.

Officials stated that drones are being used to measure the volume and extent of mines and quarries.

So far, drone surveys have been conducted in approximately 200 quarries, and the process is ongoing.

Additionally, the state’s Environmental Department has empaneled 23 agencies to conduct a Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey of existing mines to verify leased areas.

The DGPS survey has already been complete in 1,132 mines across Tamil Nadu.