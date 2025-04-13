Nainar Nagendran To Replace K Annamalai As Tamil Nadu BJP Chief

BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency is poised to become the next Tamil Nadu BJP president, replacing K Annamalai who is being elevated to a national position. The appointment, while not yet officially announced, has been confirmed as Nagendran was the sole nominee for the position.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited Tamil Nadu to review party operations and discuss alliance strategies for the 2026 state elections, praised Annamalai's tenure, stating: "As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai Ji's contribution has been unprecedented."

Shah added that "The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organisational skills in the party's national framework," indicating Annamalai's move is a recognition of his work in strengthening the party in the Dravidian stronghold.

Nagendran, 64, currently serves as state vice president and was nominated by prominent BJP leaders including outgoing president Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP legislator Vanathi Srinivasan. A former AIADMK minister who joined the BJP in 2017 after being sidelined following J Jayalalithaa's death, Nagendran is known for his strong Hindutva views.

As the thirteenth president of the Tamil Nadu BJP, Nagendran faces the significant challenge of leading the party into the 2026 Assembly elections. Political observers view his appointment as a strategic move to potentially bring AIADMK back into the NDA fold to create a unified opposition against the ruling DMK.

"He was made the BJP legislature party leader owing to his experience. Now he has been entrusted with a greater role to steer the party to victory in the Assembly election next year," a senior BJP leader told PTI. Nagendran acknowledged the support of ten leaders who backed his nomination, expressing gratitude to them and the central leadership.