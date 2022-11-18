Rains to be back in TN from Saturday, Yellow alert in 7 districts

After a brief respite, the northeast monsoon is likely to hit Tamil Nadu again from Saturday onwards, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Chennai and delta districts are likely to receive heavy rains from Saturday and the IMD has issued a yellow alert in 7 districts on Saturday.

Orange alert has been issued for Sunday in three districts and a yellow alert in six districts of Tamil Nadu.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely on Sunday in isolated locations over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Villupuram districts of the state. The new low-pressure area formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwestwards and turn into a depression over the central parts of the South Bay of Bengal leading to heavy rains on November 19 and 20.

Rain is likely to continue for a few more days from Saturday.

In Chennai, light to moderate rains are likely in a few places and sky conditions will be partly cloudy. Puducherry and Karaikkal areas are also likely to receive widespread rains from Sunday onwards.

On Monday also, heavy rains are likely in northern parts of the state and Puducherry as also in some parts of South Tamil Nadu.

So far, the state has received 33 cm of rainfall which is 14 per cent surplus.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into sea from Saturday to Monday as winds are likely to blow off the Tamil Nadu coast and Southwest Bay of Bengal.

With the stormwater drain work not completed in many parts of the state, heavy rains could lead to inundation.