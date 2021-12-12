Sasikala calls on Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence

Chennai: Expelled AIADMK interim General Secretary V.K. Sasikala called on South Indian superstar Rajinikanth at his Poes Garden residence here.

Rajinikanth's wife Latha was also present during the meeting that took place on Monday evening.

Sources in Sasikala's camp told IANS that she had met Rajinikanth to congratulate him on winning the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke award for lifetime contribution to Indian cinema.

Rajinikanth had announced the launch of his political party on December 29, 2020, but later backtracked, citing poor health and the Covid-19 pandemic situation. He had later disbanded his political outfit, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), and openly announced that he had no intentions to enter politics even at a later stage.

However, the meeting between Rajinikanth and Sasikala, a key aide of late Chief Minister and AIADMK supremo J.Jayalalithaa had sparked discussions in political circles as the latter is aiming at a comeback in the AIADMK and is engaging with party cadres and lower-level functionaries across the state.