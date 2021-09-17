Since September 1, 117 Students From Tamil Nadu Have Tested Positive With COVID-19

Tamil Nadu: Officials in Tamil Nadu are considering reopening schools for junior classes, as a rise in COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren has become a source of concern for the state's health and education agencies. Since the state's schools resumed on September 1, just several teachers have tested positive as well.



On Wednesday, a total of 34 children tested positive for Covid, bringing the cumulative number of students infected to 117 since schools in Tamil Nadu for Classes 9 to 12 resumed on September 1.

Furthermore, Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has stated that the department has teamed up with the state health department to combat the virus's spreading.

The minister further stated that courses for pupils in grades 1 to 8 will be opened only after a review meeting with feedback from the state education and health departments on the circumstances of the reality in Tamil Nadu. He further stated that such a decision on the matter would be made following the review meeting on September 30.

Citing an uptick in Covid instances, the Madras High Court's Madurai Bench ordered the state government to file a counter-petition in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking an order to discontinue physical education lessons in schools.

Although the schools resumed on September 1, a father from Tirunelveli, K. Abdul Vahabudeen, filed a PIL before the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court, requesting that offline sessions be closed. He claimed in the petition that the government's instruction on permitted class numbers was not being implemented, and he asked the court to close down physical classes.

However, new Covid positive cases increased in 26 districts throughout Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, included Coimbatore and Chennai. On Wednesday, there were 1,658 recorded cases, compared to 1,591 on Tuesday.