SRM, PPG Asian Paints to collaborate on various domains

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with PPG Asian Paints Pvt. Ltd. Sriperumbudhur.

The key highlights of this MoU include: FIIP-Faculty Industry Immersion programme for SRMIST faculty members; to offer internships and projects; scheduled training programmes to SRMIST faculties, technical assistants and students at various emerging domains; support to SRMIST in various Institute Committees (BOS-Board of Studies, CAB-Corporate Advisory Board, Syllabus framing); mutual sharing of infrastructure and test facilities (GCMS, FTNIR, SRM-BRIN, NRC & RI); training of PPG-Asian Paints executives at our SRM BRIN centre of excellence in automation technologies; educational enhancement programmes for PPG-Asian Paint executives (B.Tech., M.Tech. & Ph.D programmes).

Present for the signing were from PPG Asian Paints: P Parthasarathy – Plant Head, K S Samuel – Head Technology, A S Sridhar – Head Quality, C Suresh – Head Operation, K Niranjan, Head HR, Chandrashekaran – Manager Quality and Anand – Senior Executive Quality. SRMIST team was headed by Vice-Chancellor Dr. C Muthamizhchelvan, Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy, Dean (College of Engineering & Technology) Dr T V Gopal, Dean (School of Mechanical Engineering), Dr D Kingsly Jeba Singh, Dean (Research) and others.