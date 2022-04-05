Stalin Introduced 'Kaaval Uthavi' Application For Police Assistance

The 'Kaaval Uthavi' app which will be used for helping police officers was introduced at the Secretariat on Monday by Chief Minister M K Stalin.



According to a press release, the app was introduced with more than 60 features to allow members of the public, particularly women, to seek police assistance in an emergency. It was highlighted that the app would be a first for States.

The app has a dial facility (Dial-112/100/101) as well as an emergency help feature. The app has been updated to include the Dial 100 service. It also offers a mobile complaint feature as well as a location sharing feature.

Other functionalities typically involve Police Station Locator, Control Room Directory, Cyber Financial Related Complaint, Other Emergency Helplines, Alert / Notification messages, Vehicle Verification, e-payment of traffic fines, Police Verification Services, Lost Document Report, TN Police Citizen App, 112-India App, and many more, reported The Hindu . The Google Play Store is where people can get the application and install it.

Irai Anbu, Chief Secretary; S.K Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department; C. Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police; DGP, Chennai Cyber Crime Division and Amresh Pujari and others were present during the launch of the application.