Stalin wishes Anantha Nageswaran on appointment as CEA

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday wished Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran on his appointment as the Chief Economic Advisor.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said: "I join my fellow Tamils in sending our warm wishes to Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran the new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) in the Ministry of Finance, who will be joining an illustrious list of other Tamils managing the economy of our country."

The Central government on Friday appointed Nageswaran as the CEA.

Nageswaran graduated from American College, Madurai in Tamil Nadu in 1983 and followed it up with Post-Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, and a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

Prior to this assignment, Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant.

He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively.

He was also a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India from 2019 to 2021.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business from October 2018 to December 2019 and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

Between 1994 and 2004, he worked for Union Bank of Switzerland (now UBS) and for Credit Suisse in Switzerland and in Singapore.

In July 2006, he joined Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd. in Singapore as the Head of Research for Asia. In March 2009, he was appointed as the Chief Investment Officer for the bank, and has been consulting, writing and teaching since July 2011.

Nageswaran has been an adjunct faculty with the Singapore Management University and with the Wealth Management Institute at the Nanyang Technological University, and is a co-founder and member of the Board of Directors of NPS International School, Singapore.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of several companies in India, including TVS Logistics and Aparajitha Corporate Services (P) Limited.

In October 2019, he was appointed as a part-time member to the Economic Advisory Council of the Prime Minister of India for a period of two years.

He helped co-found Aavishkaar Venture Capital (Venture Capital Investor in Social Enterprises) and the Takshashila Institution (a public policy think-tank cum teaching institute). His co-authored books, 'Economics of Derivatives' and 'Derivatives' were published by the Cambridge University Press in March 2015 and October 2017 respectively. Another co-authored work, 'Can India grow?' has been published by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in November 2016.

His recent book, "The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cures" has been published in 2019 by Cambridge University Press.