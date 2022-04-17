Tamil Nadu Asked The Centre To Fill 24 MBBS Seats In Colleges That Are Currently Vacant

State Medical Education and Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Saturday that following the four rounds of MBBS counselling, the Tamil Nadu government has urged the Centre to take efforts to fill 24 MBBS seats that are empty in state-run colleges.



Minister Subramanian said on the event of launching several initiatives from the government hospital that MBBS seats in private and government medical colleges had previously been secured, and that 24 of the 812 seats in the All India Quota, AIQ, had fallen empty. The minister said that the health department has written to the Centre, urging officials to replace the positions as soon as possible.



He said that the officials had claimed that approximately 300 seats were sitting vacant throughout the country under the All India Quota, for which an affidavit had been submitted in the Supreme Court asking additional time and those seats will be filled as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, the health minister stated that the recent variant found in coronavirus such as XE were identified in one person each in Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Centre refuted it, and no such instances have been reported in Tamil Nadu.