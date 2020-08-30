Tamil Nadu drops e-pass scheme, extends lockdown till September 30

Tamil Nadu Lockdown: In a fresh set of announcements, the government of Tamil Nadu extended the lockdown till September 30. It has decided to do away with the e-pass scheme between its various districts, while simultaneously retaining the scheme for entry into the State from outside and also from abroad. The State has also allowed plying of public transport between districts henceforth.

Government offices, banks etc, commercial establishments, showrooms, malls have all been allowed to operate with 100 per cent staff till 8 pm. The temples and religious centres have also been permitted to be kept open till the same time. Metro services would begin operations from September 7.

Cinema shooting also has been allowed to resume with a maximum of 75 people with no permission for visitors and onlookers at the shooting spots. The total lockdown which had been imposed on Sundays strictly every month has also been dropped from the forthcoming month.

Hotels and tea centres have been allowed a time schedule from 6 am to 8 pm, with parcel services allowed till 9 pm. All these relaxations come with the necessary social distancing and SOPs in place.