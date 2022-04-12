As per state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi, who interacted to the Assembly on Monday announced that the Tamil Nadu government aims to establish ten new arts and science colleges all across state and will emphasise higher education on rising enrollment, strengthening students' skills, and ramping up their employability.



The minister explained that the institutions will cost Rs 166.5 crore and will enable higher education better approachable to rural students as well as students from state-run schools who are currently receiving a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to continue their studies.

MK Stalin, the state's chief minister, gave a financial assistance to state government school students to help them pursue higher study.

To wrap off the debate on his department's funding proposal, the minister announced that a world skill academy and a smart manufacturing technology centre will be built in six government polytechnic institutes for a total cost of Rs 10 crore.

Furthermore, the government aims to develop a research park with incubation centres at Anna University for Rs 50 crore, which will help about 20,000 students.

The minister announced 27 new programs, including permitting diploma holders to lateral into second-year engineering courses, IBM and the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation introducing industry skill-based courses for Anna University BE, BTech, and MCA students, and the Alagappa University's Thondi campus establishing a marine sports and tourism centre.