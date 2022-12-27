Tamil Nadu Health Department Conducted Mock Drill At Hospitals

The Tamil Nadu health department conducted mock drills at all of the state's hospitals on Tuesday in accordance with the Central Government's advice to assess the level of preparedness of hospitals across India in terms of equipment, procedure, and manpower in the wake of the increased caution over the spread of Covid-19 globally.

The Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai was personally examined by Health Minister Ma Subramanian to assess the hospital's bed availability in the general and intensive care units, drug supply levels, oxygen levels, and other factors. He said that he had given the go-ahead for the district government hospitals, medical college hospitals, and other government hospitals in the taluks to make sure that they are all completely prepared for a Covid-19 emergency in terms of beds, oxygen supply, drug supply, etc.

Officials from the district health department have been requested to provide the department high command with a report on the inspection. According to Subramanian, the state has been conducting RT-PCR testing on air travellers arriving in the state over the previous three days, either directly or via transit, from China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and South Korea. As per the ministers, more than 500 samples have been collected so far, and none of them have tested positively.