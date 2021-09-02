Tamil Nadu Must Modify Its Policies To Discipline Police Officers Who Abuse Members Of The LGBTQIA+ Community

The Madras High Court has ordered the Tamil Nadu government to change police officials conduct guidelines to make it illegal for officers to harass and mistreat themembers of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual, and Others (LGBTQIA+) community or non-governmental groups that help them.



Justice N. Anand Venkatesh approved the direction expressed that after voicing concern over concerns that the police continue to harass the LGBTQIA+ community regarding comprehensive guidelines received by him on June 7 to diverse participants with the intent of giving counselling, monetary support, legal assistance, and protection to LGBTQIA+ community members who face significant discrimination in society.

Justice Venkatesh asked Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram to direct the relevant authorities to take more proactive measures on the matter. The judge informed the Attorney General that the state of Tamil Nadu was recognised for reforms in the interests of marginalised people and that it should be a model citizen in building a welcoming environment for the LGBTQIA+ community as well.

Furthermore for the police officer sensitization programmes, as directed by the judge on June 7, should be conducted by members of the community, LGBTQIA+ activists, or NGO personnel working in the cause of assisting and safeguarding the community from various relentless attacks. The court voiced its displeasure with some instances of inappropriate media coverage of the LGBTQIA+ community. It is impossible to normalise the media's callous commentary and ridicule with spectacular words and music after reportingsuch news. The current vernacular media's reporting of the most private and personal elements of an individual's identity is extremely problematic.

The judge asked the media to exhibit self-control instead of issuing orders, citing the risk of inadvertently infringing on the press's freedom of expression. He was also taken aback when he came across a psychiatrist's prescription for a gay guy, despite the fact that there is no treatment for gender identity. The doctor had also recommended the patient to a psychotherapist for cognitive behavioural therapy, according to the judgement. The worried psychiatrist's lack of understanding is directly related to the course he took, which has yet to be updated and overhauled.

Meanwhile, the judge asked Additional Solicitor General R. Sankaranarayanan to raise such matter to the fore of the National Medical Commission and the Indian Psychiatric Society by October 4 and discoverhow authorities plan to handle them, though it means changing the medical course curriculum.