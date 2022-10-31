Tamil Nadu Recorded Most Number Of Omicron XBB Variants

Cases are reported across nine states, with Tamil Nadu leading the pack, the XBB subvariant of Covid-19's Omicron variant is quickly becoming the predominant one in India.There were 380 verified cases of XBB in India, according to the international research organisation GISIAD, which has been tracking the virus' mutations. Tamil Nadu has 175 cases whereas West Bengal has 103 cases.



However, in August, XXB was found in Singapore. It is a cross between the BA.2.75 and BJ.1 sub-variants of Omicron. It has now been observed in 17 different nations. The XBB variety is thought to have a "growth edge" over BA.2.75 and immunological evasion characteristics. Furthermore, the accumulation of modifications to the virus' spike surface protein led to the development of the new version.

Meanwhile, according to data published on Monday by the Union Health Ministry, India's COVID-19 case count increased to 4,46,53,592 after 1,326 people tested positive for coronavirus infection in a single day, but the number of active cases decreased to 17,912.



The data updated at 8 am showed that the death toll increased to 5,29,024 with eight fatalities, including five deaths that Kerala reconciled.