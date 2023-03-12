Tamil Nadu Saw Firs Death For Covid In Four Months

A 27-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 died at a private hospital in Tiruchy on Saturday, marking the state's first Covid-19 death in four months. A Subramani, the Deputy Director of Health Services (DDHS), announced that the deceased's samples would be sent for genome sequencing.

Subramani verified that the deceased tested positive for Covid-19 and identified him as a resident of Chinthamani in Tiruchy who worked in Bengaluru. He claimed that three days after arriving in Tiruchy from Goa, he grew ill and had to be sent to a private hospital. He died on Saturday after refusing to respond to therapy.



He continued that they find it strange because the deceased was young and no obvious co-morbidities were revealed. The state public health laboratory in Chennai has received his samples for genome sequencing.

Six members of Subramani's family have been instructed to segregate themselves and will undergo Covid-19 tests, according to Subramani. None of the other family members have displayed any symptoms as of yet.

Meanwhile, India has reported the most new Covid cases in 113 days with 524 in the last 24 hours. According to figures published on Sunday by the Union health ministry, the number of active cases increased to 3,618.