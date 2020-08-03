Tamil Nadu: The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edapadi K Palanisamy,reiterated that the State would continue to adhere to the two-language policy of education in future also. He was reacting to the three language policy being proposed in the New Education Policy, 2020 which was announced by the Centre a few days ago.

In an official statement, reported in Dinamani, tracing the continued resistance to Hindi imposition in the State from the 1960s, Palanisamy made a mention of his June 2019 communique to the Prime Minister in which he had appealed to him to continue the status quo. Reiterating that his government would follow the same path that his leaders MGR and Jayalalithaa had adopted on the issue, he said he would keep the welfare of the Tamils foremost.