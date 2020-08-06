Tamil Nadu schools likely to reopen in November

Tamil Nadu schools reopen: With continued spike in Covid-19 cases and the reluctance of the parents to send in their wards to schools, many educational institutions in Tamil Nadu, like their counterparts elsewhere, have been taking up online classes and allied digital interactions with their students.

Responding to a central government missive from New Delhi, the state government has expressed the hope that by November it is hopeful of seeing better conditions and would begin holding classes. Other than this, it would do away with its quarterly and half-yearly examinations for this academic year and would hold the Annual Examination in June, says a Dina Thanthi report.