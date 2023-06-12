Live
- TS EdCET results declared
- KCR arrives in Jogulamba Gadwal, will inaugurate collectorate
- Mizoram seeks Rs 10 cr from Centre for relief to displaced people from Manipur
- Asia leads as nanometer chips redefine semiconductor industry
- We need global cooperation on AI, global AI safety summit soon: Rishi Sunak
- Uttar Pradesh to celebrate yoga week from June 15 to 21
- India, UAE central banks discussions on rupee-dirham trade progressing very fast: Goyal
- Explained: Why some people are affected differently by Covid-19 infection
- 'Two-wheeler taxis can't run in Delhi for now', SC stays Delhi HC order
- Windows 11 gets new app privacy settings, glanceable VPN feature & more
Tamilian PM: Stalin welcomes Amit Shah's statement, but says 'intent not clear'
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday welcomed the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about a 'Tamilian becoming Prime Minister of the country' but said that the 'intent of the statement is not clear'.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday welcomed the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about a 'Tamilian becoming Prime Minister of the country' but said that the 'intent of the statement is not clear'.
"I don't know why Amit Shah is angry with Prime Minister Modi and said he hoped that Tamilsai and L. Murugan will get a chance to become Prime Minister," the Chief Minister said while speaking to media persons after the release of Mettur Dam water.
Stalin said,"In the last two years, the government has presented a separate budget for agriculture and successfully implemented farmer welfare schemes, in particular the implementation of the All Village Scheme through which 23.54 lakh farmers have benefited in two years."
He said that in the previous year Kuruvai cultivation was implemented at a cost of Rs 81.12 crore and around 1.5 lakh free electricity connections have been given to the farmers in a short span of time.