Tamilian PM: Stalin welcomes Amit Shah's statement, but says 'intent not clear'

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday welcomed the statement of Union Home Minister Amit Shah about a 'Tamilian becoming Prime Minister of the country' but said that the 'intent of the statement is not clear'.

"I don't know why Amit Shah is angry with Prime Minister Modi and said he hoped that Tamilsai and L. Murugan will get a chance to become Prime Minister," the Chief Minister said while speaking to media persons after the release of Mettur Dam water.

Stalin said,"In the last two years, the government has presented a separate budget for agriculture and successfully implemented farmer welfare schemes, in particular the implementation of the All Village Scheme through which 23.54 lakh farmers have benefited in two years."

He said that in the previous year Kuruvai cultivation was implemented at a cost of Rs 81.12 crore and around 1.5 lakh free electricity connections have been given to the farmers in a short span of time.