TN govt moves SC, says NEET unconstitutional

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination (NEET).

NEET is a requisite for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

The Tamil Nadu government has argued that the exam violates the principle of federalism as it takes away the power of states to admit students to medical colleges.

"Education is a subject that is within the competence of the state to make laws on, and the states have the right to control education for state universities," the plea said.

"The introduction of NEET for admission to all medical colleges, irrespective of whether they are private or state government or Central government colleges, is in violation of the federal structure and the autonomy of the states to make decisions regarding education."

The plea has been filed under Article 131 of the Constitution which empowers the Supreme Court to hear disputes between the Centre and one or more states.

The question paper of NEET is based on the Central Board of Secondary Education syllabus, which is different from the Tamil Nadu state board's academic curriculum.

Tamil Nadu has been opposing the examination on the grounds that a common entrance test harms the prospects of state board students.