TN receives Rs 2,999 crore from Centre for MGNREGS

Chennai: Providing relief to lakhs of rural workers, the Union Ministry of Rural Development has sanctioned Rs 2,999 crore to Tamil Nadu under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for the financial year 2024–25.

This allocation ends months of uncertainty over the non-release of funds to the state. Of the total amount, Rs 2,851 crore has been earmarked for clearing wage liabilities.

According to a recent communication from Sanjay Kumar, Director (MGNREGS) in the Union Ministry, approximately Rs 740 crore will go to Scheduled Caste beneficiaries, Rs 43 crore to Scheduled Tribe beneficiaries, and Rs 2,068 crore to other workers.

A copy of this communication has also been shared with the Tamil Nadu government. So far, the state has received Rs 1,111 crore from the sanctioned funds. Meanwhile, arrears related to the material component stand at Rs 1,246 crore for 2024–25.

The state government remains hopeful that the remaining dues will be released soon. The delay in wage payments caused significant distress among rural workers since November last year.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin repeatedly urged the Union government to release the funds, accusing the BJP-led Centre of attempting to dismantle the scheme, which he described as the "backbone and blood of the rural economy".

The ruling DMK also staged statewide protests demanding the clearance of arrears. Frustration boiled over in several places.

Residents of Thirumani village in Vellore district recently held a road blockade, while workers in Sathyamangalam, Erode district, declared a strike earlier this month, vowing not to resume work until payments were made.

Tamil Nadu currently has around 91 lakh active workers from 76 lakh households enrolled under MGNREGS.

Notably, 86 per cent of employment is provided to women, and 29 per cent of workers belong to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

Each year, the scheme also covers about 1 lakh differently-abled workers. Meanwhile, the office of the State Rural Development Commissioner has circulated a proforma agenda to all district Collectors to be discussed at the Gram Sabha meetings held on May Day.