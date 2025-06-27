TNEA 2025 Rank List Released – Check Your Rank Online Now

The Tamil Nadu government has shared the TNEA 2025 rank list. It shows students’ rank, marks out of 200, name, application number, date of birth, and rank in their community.

More Than 2 Lakh Students Got Ranks

A total of 2,39,299 students got ranks this year. Students who scored full marks (200) got ranks from 1 to 141. This list helps decide who can get into engineering colleges.

Fix Mistakes by Visiting Office

If you find any mistakes in your rank or details, you can visit the TNEA office or nearby help centers between June 28 and July 2 to tell them and get it fixed.

Counselling is From July 14 to August 19

The counselling will start on July 14 and end on August 19, 2025. During counselling, you can pick your college and course. To see your rank, visit www.tneaonline.org, click on “Rank Details”, choose your category, and find your name in the list.