Live
- Transaction adviser being appointed for PPP model in 11 hospitals: Delhi Minister
- Feeling proud: Parents and teacher of Shubhanshu Shukla celebrate his journey to ISS
- Telangana SSC advanced supplementary exam results released
- Rath Yatra 2025: The Divine Mystery of Lord Jagannath’s Unfinished Idol
- Author Amish Tripathi explains why democracy thrives on dialogue and diverse perspectives
- IIT-BHU bioengineers develop nanoparticles to stop blood clotting
- Microsoft Retires Blue Screen of Death After 40 Years, Introduces Sleek Black Screen in Windows 11 Update
- Three held on charges of raping woman inside law college in South Kolkata
- Newly Married Man Killed in Telangana; Wife and Her Lover Arrested
- Woman Dies After Electric Scooty Explodes While Charging in Kadapa
TNEA 2025 Rank List Released – Check Your Rank Online Now
The Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 rank list is now available at tneaonline.org. Over 2.39 lakh students have been ranked. Students can check their rank, marks, and community rank online. Counselling starts from July 14, 2025. Any issues with the list can be reported from June 28 to July 2.
The Tamil Nadu government has shared the TNEA 2025 rank list. It shows students’ rank, marks out of 200, name, application number, date of birth, and rank in their community.
More Than 2 Lakh Students Got Ranks
A total of 2,39,299 students got ranks this year. Students who scored full marks (200) got ranks from 1 to 141. This list helps decide who can get into engineering colleges.
Fix Mistakes by Visiting Office
If you find any mistakes in your rank or details, you can visit the TNEA office or nearby help centers between June 28 and July 2 to tell them and get it fixed.
Counselling is From July 14 to August 19
The counselling will start on July 14 and end on August 19, 2025. During counselling, you can pick your college and course. To see your rank, visit www.tneaonline.org, click on “Rank Details”, choose your category, and find your name in the list.