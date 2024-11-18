Udhayanidhi Stalin And EPS Clash Over Naming Schemes After Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and AIADMK Opposition leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) continue their public feud over naming government schemes after the late DMK patriarch, Kalaignar Karunanidhi. The latest exchange saw Udhayanidhi calling EPS a "cockroach," while EPS retaliated by likening Udhayanidhi to a "poisonous mushroom."

Echoing his father, Chief Minister MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi defended the naming of schemes after Karunanidhi, asserting, “Why shouldn’t we honor Kalaignar, who dedicated his life to Tamil Nadu until the age of 96? Should we name schemes after a cockroach that crawled in Kuvathur?” This comment referred to the 2017 AIADMK resort standoff during a party crisis.

Udhayanidhi further accused EPS of opposing schemes named after AIADMK icons MGR and Jayalalithaa while allegedly favoring those linked to BJP leaders like Modi and Amit Shah. He also criticized EPS’s perceived hypocrisy in alliance politics, claiming that IT raids had softened AIADMK’s stance toward the BJP.

In a fiery rebuttal, EPS called Udhayanidhi a “poisonous mushroom that sprouted overnight” and questioned his credibility. “I’ve spent five decades in AIADMK, holding various roles and serving the people. What experience does he bring?” EPS asked.

He also highlighted the DMK’s changing position on Prime Minister Modi, pointing out that Udhayanidhi’s earlier "Go Back Modi" slogan has now shifted to a more conciliatory "Welcome Modi" under MK Stalin’s leadership.

The feud continues to escalate, with both leaders trading accusations of hypocrisy, political opportunism, and inexperience, ensuring the battle over the legacy of Karunanidhi remains in the spotlight.