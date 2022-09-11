Unexpected Visit By Child Rights Body Reveals Plan For Forcible Conversion In A School In Tamil Nadu

During a surprise visit, the Tamil Nadu authority for child's rights discovered attempts at forced conversion at a school in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The state government and top police officials have received a letter from the national child rights bodyfor children's rights asking them to launch the appropriate investigations and actions against the CSI Monahan School Girls Hostel in Royapettah, Chennai.



Priyank Kanoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission For Protection Of Child Rights wrote a letter to Dr Irai Anbu, Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, and Dr C Sylendra Babu, Director General of Police in Tamil Nadu. The letter noted that the Tamil Nadu child rights body took a surprise visit and inspection at CSI Monahan School Girls Hostel in Royapettah, Chennai during September 6. They had sent back a report on September 9, reported India Today.

According to the investigation, the CSI Monahan School Girls Hostel, a Child Care Institution (CCI), was discovered to be unregisteredand lodgedgirls from low-income families who were then coerced into adopting Christianity. It also added thatthe team also encountered the girls, who were in need of assistance right away.

Kanoongo said that girls from the CCI had contacted the childrights bodyto let them know that they had not yet been freed from the CCI. The girls also stated that theywere allegedly being abused by the warden of the hostel. The girls went on to say that their parents had been instructed to come and give the school administration their permission for their children to stay at the hostel. Kanoongo further added that the state authorities are currentlynot responding to the TNSCPCR's calls.The organisation has learned through a staff member that Social Defence Department employees are assisting the CSI school administration while obstructing rescue efforts.