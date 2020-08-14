Why shouldn't 41 TN B Ed colleges be de-recognised asks national teachers' body

The New Delhi-based National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has sent a notice to 41 B Ed colleges in Tamil Nadu enquiring from them why they should not be derecognized. The number of colleges includes three government-owned ones too.

After receiving many complaints about the infrastructural inadequacies and shortage of teachers, the NCTE held a meeting in which they sought details from the 41 colleges about their present status and how they were non-compliant regarding submission of relevant documents to seek recognition from the body. The NCTE also has given a 21-day deadline for the colleges to comply with the requirements.

With online teaching and specialized pedagogical methods gaining currency, the role of teachers has become a high-pressure one. As parents apply pressure along with stressed-out students to give them a real-time experience of learning and absorption of inputs, trained teachers would be an asset. The NCTE would do well if it implements a better method of providing teachers to the country, especially with technological challenges making them work harder.