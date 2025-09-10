  • Menu
400 scientists worked 24x7 during Op Sindoor: ISRO chief

New Delhi: More than 400 scientists worked round-the-clock to provide support using earth observation and communication satellites during Operation Sindoor, ISRO chairperson V Narayanan said on Tuesday.

The space agency provided satellite data from its spacecraft for national security requirements, Narayanan said in his address at the 52nd National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA).

“During Operation Sindoor, all satellites were working 24x7 perfectly, enabling all requirements,” he said. “Over 400 scientists were working 24x7, full-time and all the satellites used for earth observation and communication were working perfectly during the mission,” the ISRO chief added.

