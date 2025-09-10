Live
- SPMVV to host AQV Hackathon semi-final today
- Young heart protection programme to reach out to youth
- Suspension of two senior IPS officers extended by 6 months
- Atchanna accuses YSRCP govt of deceiving farmers
- TTD warns of action on fake Venkateswara kalyanams
- All set for ‘Super Six’ rally today
- AP leading in healthcare, medical education: Guv
- AP clocks 10.50% GSDP growth in Q1
- Lure Of Lucre… Raid lifts lid off old-note exchange racket in city
- Elaborate arrangements being made for ‘Praja Palana’ Day
400 scientists worked 24x7 during Op Sindoor: ISRO chief
Highlights
New Delhi: More than 400 scientists worked round-the-clock to provide support using earth observation and communication satellites during Operation...
New Delhi: More than 400 scientists worked round-the-clock to provide support using earth observation and communication satellites during Operation Sindoor, ISRO chairperson V Narayanan said on Tuesday.
The space agency provided satellite data from its spacecraft for national security requirements, Narayanan said in his address at the 52nd National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA).
“During Operation Sindoor, all satellites were working 24x7 perfectly, enabling all requirements,” he said. “Over 400 scientists were working 24x7, full-time and all the satellites used for earth observation and communication were working perfectly during the mission,” the ISRO chief added.
Next Story