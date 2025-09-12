  • Menu
Advancing innovation in emerging technologies: Robotics, automation, and AI

The collaboration between NIIT University (NU) and Addverb Technologies focuses on building a robust ecosystem centered on innovation, research, and skill development in emerging technologies, specifically Robotics, Automation, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The partnership seeks to strengthen the link between academia and industry, ensuring students are equipped with the knowledge and experience required to meet future workforce demands.

Key objectives include promoting long-term industry–academia collaboration, offering knowledge-driven and job-oriented education, and enhancing industry readiness through practical learning opportunities. The partnership also emphasizes co-developing specialized academic programs and establishing a Centre of Excellence dedicated to research, innovation, and startup incubation.

Through structured learning, real-world exposure, and faculty-industry collaboration, the initiative aims to foster problem-solving abilities, leadership skills, and entrepreneurial thinking. It aspires to prepare students for evolving technological landscapes while contributing to advancements in Robotics, Automation, and AI.

