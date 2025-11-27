  1. Home
  2. Technology
Technology

AI-Made “GTA 6 Leaks” Fool Millions: Viral Clips Exposed as Fake

  • Created On:  27 Nov 2025 4:52 PM IST
GTA VI Listed on Xbox Store Before Release
X

GTA VI Listed on Xbox Store Before Release

Viral videos claiming to show GTA 6 gameplay were actually AI-generated fakes. The creator later confessed and deleted the posts. Fans are urged to trust only official Rockstar updates.

GTA 6 hype is at its peak. With the game still a year away, fans are eager for any update.

This excitement led to new “leaked” videos spreading quickly online.

AI Videos Mistaken as Leaks

Several clips shared on social media claimed to show GTA 6 gameplay.

They received millions of views within hours.

Fans believed they were real because of the fast spread.

Origin of the Fake Clips

The videos were posted by an X user named zapactugta6.

They pretended the clips were actual leaked gameplay.

The goal was to gain attention and grow quickly on the platform.

Creator Admits They Were Fake

As criticism increased, the user finally confessed.

They admitted the videos were generated using AI tools.

All related posts were deleted soon after.

A Reminder for Fans

With GTA 6 still a year away, fake content will continue to appear.

Fans are advised to trust only official updates from Rockstar.

The real gameplay will be revealed in due time.

Tags

GTA 6 fake leaksGTA 6 AI gameplayviral GTA 6 clipsGTA 6 misinformationRockstar GTA 6 newsGTA leaks exposedgaming rumoursGTA 6 social media buzz

Crime

More

More Update

National News

More
Share it
X