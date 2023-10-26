Amazon announces Gen AI 'Explore with Alexa' for kids

Voice assistants have become extremely popular in recent years. There is no longer a need to get up, turn on the music system, search for a song on your phone and play it. Instead, ask Alexa to do it. Amazon's voice assistant is quite helpful for playing music, solving queries and entertaining children. You can even control smart home devices like your TV, lights, air conditioner, washing machine, etc. If your child has become restless, ask Alexa to play a rhyme to tell a story, and it will keep him entertained for long periods while you do your work.



Amazon announced that Alexa is getting the generative artificial intelligence (AI) upgrade. Know everything about it.

Explore with Alexa

According to Amazon, the new generative AI experience, Explore with Alexa, harnesses the power of AI to entertain kids and solve all their queries. Amazon has said that its Alexa Kids science and engineering team has developed the Explore with Alexa feature with a protected version of Amazon's large language model (LLM). It can steer children away from sensitive and inappropriate content.

The new generative AI experience will answer kids' queries from trusted sources like the World Wildlife Fund and A-Z Animals. It will also encourage them to continue exploring a topic to expand their curiosity. Using generic AI, the Explore with Alexa feature can generate tens of thousands of potential responses and engage expert children's writers in a review process.



The Explore with Alexa feature is rolling out with the Amazon Kids+ service and will be available before the holiday season.



Alanna Nielsen, head of Amazon Kids, said: "Explore with Alexa will help make our trusted library of kids content bigger and better, developing more kid-friendly responses to encourage kids to learn and explore, and always with trust and safety at the forefront."