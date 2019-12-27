Amazon declares record holiday sales

New York, Dec 27 (IANS): E-commerce giant Amazon has revealed that this year's holiday sales broke all records, as consumers around the world purchased billions of products from the e-commerce giant.

"This holiday season has been better than ever thanks to our customers and employees all around the world," Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO, said in a press release, EFE reported on Thursday.

Without providing any exact figures, Amazon said that 2019 also brought a record-breaking holiday season for its independent third-party sellers, mainly small and medium-sized businesses who saw double-digit gains compared with the previous year.

The company likewise touted a new record for sales of Amazon devices, with customers buying "tens of millions" of units of products such as the Echo Dot speaker, the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote and Echo Show 5.

More than 500 million items were purchased from Amazon's toys, fashion, home and beauty departments.

The press release combined with a report from Mastercard, indicating that e-commerce transactions reached a new high during the holiday shopping season, to spur a rally in Amazon shares on the New York Stock Exchange.

As Thursday's session approached the close, Amazon was up 4.52 percent, to $1,870.17 per share, on the Nasdaq Composite Index.

Amazon hired an additional 250,000 full-time and part-time employees during the holiday season to bring its global workforce to 750,000 people, according to the press release.

While the upwards of 800 Amazon Delivery Service Partners employ 75,000 drivers in the United States alone, and the company's 150 delivery stations in the US provide jobs for more than 90,000 Amazon Logistics associates.