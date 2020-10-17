Amazon Great Indian Festival Goes Live: Grab the best deals

Amazon's biggest festive sale is live for everyone now. Amazon for its Prime members started the Great Indian Festival a day earlier. This year Amazon will not host its festive sale for a few days like it usually does but for a month.

The Great Indian Festival has discounts and offers on products across all categories. Besides these offers, HDFC Bank customers will get an instant 10% discount of up to ₹12,000. There are significant discounts and offers on smartphones, large appliances & TVs, consumer electronics, home & kitchen products, fashion & beauty and many more.

Here are details of what Amazon is offering in its festive sale.

Latest smartphones from top brands are available with up to 40% off.

Blockbuster Deals on Daily Essentials

Essential products across grocery, beauty, baby, toys, and healthcare are available with discounts ranging between 20% and 70%.

Up to 60% off on Electronics and Accessories

Laptops are offered with up to ₹30,000 off, headphones with up to 70% off, and camera devices with up to 60% off.

Up to 50% off Amazon devices like Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick and Kindle

There are up to 80% off on Kitchen and Home Appliances

Up to 80% off on Fashion

Customers can also get up to 80% off on Fashion

This sale offers great discounts on top brands and the latest trends along with the 30 days return policy.

During this festive sale, Amazon is also offering a platform for small businesses and local manufacturers. Artisans, local shops and weavers from Amazon Karigar, women entrepreneurs from Amazon Saheli and emerging brands and start-ups from Amazon Launchpad have their products obtainable in this sale. Amazon also has an offer for MSME buyers of bulk discounts and exclusive deals on a wide range of commercial selection on Amazon Business.

Besides all these offers, there are daily shopping rewards of Rs 500 on Amazon Pay UPI. Customers who are interested can also choose Amazon Pay gift cards, Amazon Pay Later and Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.