Amazon Great Indian Sale on January 19: Best offers on phones, laptops, and more

Amazon's Great Indian Sale will start on January 19. Amazon will be offering significant discounts and offers across product categories during the four-day sale. For the Prime members Amazon will open the sale a day early that is January 18.

During the Amazon Great Indian Sale, mobile phones and accessories will offer up to 40% discount. On electronics, you can also get up to 60% off. Top brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Vivo, OPPO, Nokia, Honor, and Huawei are part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

As per Amazon, customers can get mid-range and premium smartphones for starting Rs 833 per month. On-exchange offers there will be up to Rs 16,000 off. Mobile accessories can be bought for a starting price of Rs 69.

On Amazon devices, there will be up to 45% discount, including Echo range, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle e-readers. Amazon will also be offering the newer Echo Input portable smart speakers and Onida Fire TV Edition smart TVs.

Under the electronics category, Amazon will offer up to Rs 35,000 off on laptops, and minimum Rs 10,000 off on cameras. Headphones and speakers can be purchased for a starting price of Rs 299. On fitness bands and smartwatches, one can avail up to 60% off.

If customers shop on their SBI credit cards and EMI during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, they can get an extra 10% instant discount on transactions through. "Customers can shop for more than 12 crore products with no-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards," said the company in a release.