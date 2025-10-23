Apple Bans Viral Tea Dating Apps Over Privacy Breaches and User Complaints

Apple has taken decisive action against two of the most talked-about dating review platforms — Tea and TeaOnHer — removing them from the App Store globally following serious concerns about privacy violations and poor content moderation. The ban, enforced on October 21, comes after months of escalating complaints and scrutiny surrounding how these apps handled sensitive user information.

According to Appfigures, Apple made its decision after receiving an “excessive number of user complaints and negative reviews.” Reports also emerged that personal information of minors had appeared on the platforms, triggering major privacy alarms. Apple confirmed to TechCrunch that both apps violated its App Store Guidelines 1.2, 5.1.2, and 5.6, which govern moderation practices, user data protection, and overall developer compliance.

Launched in 2023, the Tea app quickly became a viral phenomenon, topping charts during the summer. It was designed as a space for women to anonymously share dating experiences and rate men using “red flag” or “green flag” tags. Soon after, TeaOnHer emerged as its male counterpart, allowing men to review women they had dated. Both platforms amassed millions of users, but their popularity also drew criticism from privacy advocates, legal experts, and users, who warned about unverified allegations, public shaming, and lack of consent in user posts.

Apple’s App Store Review Guidelines clearly require apps with user-generated content to maintain robust reporting and moderation systems. Rule 1.2 mandates swift removal of inappropriate content, 5.1.2 forbids the unauthorised use of personal data, and 5.6 empowers Apple to remove apps that continuously receive poor feedback or breach the developer code of conduct. An internal review reportedly found that Tea and TeaOnHer failed repeatedly to meet these expectations — particularly concerning the handling of minors’ data and delayed responses to reported content.

In a statement to Business Insider, Apple said both apps failed to “satisfy requirements around content moderation and user privacy, in addition to receiving an excessive number of user complaints and negative reviews — including complaints of minors’ personal information being posted.” The company added that it had “communicated repeatedly” with the developers, but core problems remained unresolved.

Responding to Apple’s move, TeaOnHer’s developer, Lampkin, expressed disappointment, asserting that the team had worked extensively to improve safety. “We deployed advanced AI content filtering with a 2,000+ word filter system, manual moderation teams, enhanced minor protection systems, and anti-cyberbullying measures,” he said. Lampkin also mentioned that the company had gone through “20+ rounds of feedback” with Apple and implemented all requested features, including the removal of thousands of inappropriate posts daily.

For now, both Tea and TeaOnHer remain available on Google Play, though it remains uncertain whether Google will follow Apple’s example. The incident underscores Apple’s strict enforcement of privacy and safety standards, reinforcing the company’s stance on maintaining trust and accountability within its App Store ecosystem.