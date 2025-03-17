 Apple Considers Port-Free iPhone 17 Air

Apple is said to have considered creating a version of the iPhone 17 Air with no ports at all. This means the phone would charge wirelessly and sync data through the cloud, without needing a physical connection like a charging port.

The iPhone 17 Air is planned to be thinner and lighter than regular iPhones, combining premium features with more basic ones.

However, Apple decided not to proceed with this port-free design, mainly because of regulations in Europe that require smartphone makers to include USB-C ports for charging.

This decision was likely influenced by how these rules could affect the iPhone's design.