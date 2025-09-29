Apple Finds Fix for “Scratchgate” on iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max, and iPhone Air

Apple’s newly launched iPhone 17 lineup has been praised for its performance and design, but not without sparking controversy around durability. The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max, both featuring a sleek all-metal unibody design, quickly came under scrutiny for being prone to scratches and marks—an issue now dubbed “scratchgate.”

Early reports suggested that demo units displayed in Apple Stores were showing visible wear near the MagSafe charging area. The concern grew online, with users pointing out that such scratches on premium models raised questions about long-term durability. Apple initially defended its design, claiming that the marks were not scratches but rather material deposits caused by older MagSafe chargers.

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple has quietly implemented a solution to this issue for its in-store models. Retail employees have reportedly been instructed to adopt a new cleaning method for the iPhone 17 series and the iPhone Air. Instead of the usual cleaning solution, employees are now asked to mix in a salt substance, which helps remove the deposits left behind by MagSafe chargers.

While Apple has not made any public statement about this measure, the instruction appears to be aimed specifically at preventing MagSafe-related deposits rather than addressing general wear and tear. The company continues to stand by the quality of the iPhone 17 Pro’s aluminum unibody, stating that everyday usage may naturally result in some minor cosmetic changes over time, as is common with most devices.

Shoppers Notice Additional Preventive Measures

Interestingly, customers visiting Apple Stores have also noticed another quiet fix. Several shoppers have reported spotting silicon rings placed on MagSafe chargers. These rings act as a buffer between the charger and the iPhone’s back panel, reducing the chance of material transfer or visible marks. Apple, however, has not officially confirmed whether this is part of a wider strategy or just a limited experiment at select stores.

Despite these steps, owners of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max may still face regular wear from daily handling. For buyers seeking to preserve the premium finish of their devices, Apple’s new TechWoven cases—introduced this year as a more durable replacement for the ill-fated FineWoven cases—offer added protection against scratches.

The Bigger Picture

Apple’s quick response to “scratchgate” highlights its sensitivity to consumer feedback, particularly around durability. While the salt-cleaning method and silicon MagSafe rings may prevent demo units from showing visible flaws, long-term owners are still encouraged to use protective cases to maintain the pristine look of their devices.

For now, Apple seems to have calmed concerns surrounding its newest flagship phones, though the real test will be how well the iPhone 17 Pro models hold up in the hands of everyday users in the months to come.