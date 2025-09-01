Apple Hebbal Store Launch in Bengaluru | New Apple Products & Services

Apple has opened a new store called Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. This is the first Apple store in South India and the third in India after Mumbai and Delhi. The store is in the technology area of Bengaluru.

Apple Hebbal sells the newest Apple products and offers help and free learning sessions called Today at Apple.

The store opened on September 1, 2025. It has special wallpapers and music from Bengaluru artists.Apple Hebbal offers the latest Apple products, including the iPhone 16, MacBook Pro with M4 chip, iPad Air with Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Watch Series 10, AirPods 4, and AirTag. Customers can get help from experts and use the Genius Bar for repairs and advice.

The store also provides easy pickup for online orders and free learning sessions called Today at Apple to help users learn how to use their Apple devices better.